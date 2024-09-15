5,000 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,284,000 after buying an additional 1,016,246 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $302,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

