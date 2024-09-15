538 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of TMUS opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.15 and its 200-day moving average is $175.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

