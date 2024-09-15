557 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $115.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.