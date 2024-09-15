5,738 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $99.97 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.