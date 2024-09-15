5,738 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $99.97 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

