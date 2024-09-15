6,206 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,740 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,656 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

