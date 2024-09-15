6,579 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.