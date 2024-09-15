7,092 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,092 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $229.93 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
