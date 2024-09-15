7,092 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,092 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $229.93 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.