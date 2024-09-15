7,267 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Match Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

