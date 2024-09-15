8,587 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,587 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,606,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100,244 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,484,836 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $447,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $175,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,683 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

