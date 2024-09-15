8,941 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,605,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $239,421,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.85 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

