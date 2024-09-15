9,343 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $3,471,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 90,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %
FJAN opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
