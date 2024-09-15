9,712 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $213.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

