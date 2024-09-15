Abbrea Capital LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 436,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 21,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,867 shares of company stock worth $34,218,581. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.