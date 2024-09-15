Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

