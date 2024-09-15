ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $51.61 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

