Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1,136.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.