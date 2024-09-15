Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 114,734 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 594,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,734 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Price Performance

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $172.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,202.56% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

