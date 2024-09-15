Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 683.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,399 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sprott worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SII. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Sprott by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.99 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

