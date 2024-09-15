Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 71,867 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Replimune Group worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 699,679 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 164,490 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $11.13 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $683.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on REPL. Roth Mkm began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Our Latest Report on REPL

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.