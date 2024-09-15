Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 806,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

NASDAQ SND opened at $1.98 on Friday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Smart Sand

In other news, VP Christopher M. Green sold 33,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

