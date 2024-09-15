Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 186.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,316 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 232,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 36,225,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 662,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.53 on Friday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.