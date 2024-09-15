Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,150.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

