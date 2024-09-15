Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,323 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Mosaic Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of MOS opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

