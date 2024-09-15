Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $31,745,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,714.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,792 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 801,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,180,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

PK opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

