Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEVN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

SEVN opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

