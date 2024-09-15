Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,627 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1,194.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $302.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.