Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 74,183 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1,019.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 431,600 shares of company stock worth $9,097,637. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

