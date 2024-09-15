Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,236 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after buying an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $167.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

