Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,682 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 405,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 392,644 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.6% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after purchasing an additional 232,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $91.37 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc.

