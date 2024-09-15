Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Universal Insurance worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,901,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 11,666.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 58,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,146.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,122,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,146.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $380.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

