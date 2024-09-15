Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,567 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of First of Long Island worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at $43,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First of Long Island Stock Up 1.2 %

FLIC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLIC

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.