ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $161,267.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 467,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,972,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $161,267.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 467,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,972,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,624 shares of company stock worth $12,357,333 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

