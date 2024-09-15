ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

ADF Group Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADFJF opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. ADF Group has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

