adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 977.4 days.
adidas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $242.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.43 and a 200 day moving average of $235.36. adidas has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $270.25.
About adidas
