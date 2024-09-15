adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 977.4 days.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $242.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.43 and a 200 day moving average of $235.36. adidas has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $270.25.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

