Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% during the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 140,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

