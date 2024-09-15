Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

