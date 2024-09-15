Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.
About Aftermath Silver
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aftermath Silver
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.