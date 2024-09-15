AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 1,280 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 20.0% in the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 8.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in PACCAR by 42.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 150,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

