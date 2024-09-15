AGF Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 31,130 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $44,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

