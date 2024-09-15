AGF Management Ltd. Buys 5,093 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.