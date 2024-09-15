AGF Management Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 168,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 44.6% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 79,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GM opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

