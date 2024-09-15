AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,010 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

DHR opened at $274.25 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.55 and a 200 day moving average of $256.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.