AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 49,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.39 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

