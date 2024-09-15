AGF Management Ltd. Sells 8,888 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 55,775 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after buying an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 55,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 149,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

