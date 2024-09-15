AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,501,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,725.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,753.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,763.27. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,401.01 and a one year high of $1,899.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.44.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

