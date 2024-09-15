Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in August

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Agile Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Agile Group has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.24.
About Agile Group
