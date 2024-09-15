Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in August

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Agile Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Agile Group has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.

