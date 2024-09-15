Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,665,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 19,209,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agricultural Bank of China
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.