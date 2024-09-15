Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,665,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 19,209,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

