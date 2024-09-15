Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Agronomics Price Performance
Shares of AGNMF stock opened at 0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.09. Agronomics has a 1-year low of 0.06 and a 1-year high of 0.17.
About Agronomics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.