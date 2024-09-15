Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Agronomics Price Performance

Shares of AGNMF stock opened at 0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.09. Agronomics has a 1-year low of 0.06 and a 1-year high of 0.17.

Get Agronomics alerts:

About Agronomics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.