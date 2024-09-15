Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Alamo Group worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $178.84 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

