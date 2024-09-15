Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alamos Gold traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 70534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $88,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

