Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Shares of AGMJF opened at $10.75 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

